The Dallas Mavericks were torched by the Phoenix Suns in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Jason Kidd did not hold back on how his team performed with Luka Dončić being the only one who saved face.

Luka Dončić had a massive performance in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference semifinal against the Phoenix Suns. Unfortunately for Jason Kidd’s side it wasn’t enough as they had a 4th quarter meltdown giving up 40 points and dropping the game 129-109.

The loss puts the Mavs in a two-game hole and gives Kidd a lot to think about as to who on his team can help Dončić in these big moments. Only Reggie Bullock had more than 15 points from the rest of the team with 16.

While the Suns got major performances from Chris Paul and Devin Booker, Phoenix exploded for 20 points in the fourth quarter. Kidd is now asking his team to step up and follow Dončić’s example for Game 3 to get the Mavs back into the series.

Jason Kidd criticizes Mavericks players after brutal Game 2 loss

Speaking to ESPN after the game the former NBA champion and 10-time All-Star laid it all out on his team’s poor performance, “We’ve got to get other guys shooting the ball better. We can’t win with just (Dončić) out there scoring 30 a night — not at this time of the year. And we’re playing the best team in the league, so we’ve got to get other guys going”, Kidd Said.

While calling out his players will certainly light a fire for the Mavs, Kidd also needs to do his part in trying to get players like Jalen Brunson back into the game, last night Brunson had only 9 points in a series where everyone’s contribution will be key in getting to the next round.

The Mavericks have been blown away in defense in the first two games of the series giving up 121 and 129 points respectively, no player on the team had more than 5 rebounds in Game 2.

The Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns continue the series tomorrow night for Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals, for the Mavericks in order to avoid a sweep they will need to play the best defensive game of their lives to stay in the fight, Luka Dončić is good, but he can’t do it all.