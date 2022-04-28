The 2021-22 NBA playoffs are well underway as the battle for the championship intensifies. As the Finals draw nearer, many people may wonder: has any team ever turned around a 0-3 series? Let's take a look here.

With the notable absence of LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers, the 2021-22 NBA playoffs are getting into its crucial stages as many teams are no longer in contention for the highly desired championship.

It's still too early to tell who are favorites to win the title this year, although some teams seem to have bigger chances than others. While the Miami Heat, the Phoenix Suns, or the Golden State Warriors are among the strongest contenders, reigning champions Milwaukee Bucks are also on pace for a consecutive success.

Many people would have also added the Philadelphia 76ers to this list not long ago, but their recent defeats to the Toronto Raptors put their contender status in doubt. The Sixers started the series on the right foot, but now they are at risk of making history for the wrong reasons.

NBA playoffs: How many times has a team blown a 3-0 lead and lost?

Not a single team in NBA history has ever blown a 3-0 lead and lost in a playoff series so far, although some teams came close to do so. That's why the 76ers will try to get the job done on Thursday's Game 6 against the Raptors, who have won the last two games after getting off to a 0-3 start.

While Toronto could become the first team to turn a 3-0 series around, they would not be the first one to respond with three unanswered wins. Three teams have already forced a Game 7 after losing by three but failed to win the series, check out here who were they.

NBA playoffs: Teams that have forced a Game 7 after losing 0-3

New York Knicks (1950-51)

In the 1951 NBA finals, the New York Knicks became the first team to ever tie a series after losing 0-3. The Rochester Royals got off to a fantastic start, but the Knicks had an impressive reaction to force a Game 7. The Royals, however, avoided the collapse by winning 79-75.

Denver Nuggets (1993-94)

It took 43 years for another NBA team to force a seventh game after losing the first three. The Western Conference semifinals didn't begin well for the Denver Nuggets, as the Utah Jazz headed into Game 4 leading 3-0. Denver didn't make it easy for Utah, though, but the Jazz eventually won Game 7 to destroy any comeback hopes.

Portland Trail Blazers (2002-03)

The last time an NBA team got close to turning a 0-3 series around came in the first round of the 2003 playoffs, when the Portland Trail Blazers forced Game 7 against the Dallas Mavericks. Portland, however, would also fall short as Dirk Nowitzki saved the Mavs from an embarrassing defeat.