Victor Wembanyama is destined to be a superstar or at least that’s what most pundits and Spurs are saying, but to get there the road is longer and more painful. He will need the help of a special team to keep him healthy throughout the season.

There are multiple precedents about the health of tall players, Yao Ming suffered several injuries due to his size and his career was shorter than normal due to problems that affected his knees and ankles.

The Spurs do not want Victor Wembanyama to suffer injuries due to his size especially injuries that could affect his feet like the one that another future star Chet Holmgren recently suffered with a lisfranc injury.

What will the San Antonio Spurs do to keep Victor Wembanyama healthy?

Victor Wembanyama went through a careful training process during his stay in the French basketball league, he had personal trainers that were dedicated to the maintenance of his feet and other parts of his body, therefore the Spurs would be willing to hire Victor’s personal care team to help keep him healthy during his stay in San Antonio.

The information about the plan that the Spurs would have to hire Victor’s personal team was published in an article on Spurstalk.com a website that covers the franchise, the article was written by LJ Ellis and he revealed on that matter: “I’m told the Spurs are open to the idea of ​​officially hiring a few of his trainers. Discussions with those trainers will reportedly begin after Wembanyama is drafted by the Spurs on Thursday night.”

The first season for Victor Wembanyama will be key, that will be the year where he must show how strong he is for the NBA since things are different compared to the French league.