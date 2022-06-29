With P.J. Tucker likely to be available when NBA Free Agency opens on Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to make a move for the veteran forward. But in order to do that, they'd try and free up space by trading Matisse Thybulle — who seems to have two suitors.

NBA Free Agency is just around the corner and P.J. Tucker is expected to be one of the biggest names on the market on Thursday. The veteran power forward declined a $7.4 million option with the Heat last week, and his future could be elsewhere.

Tucker, who has already explored free agency last year when he moved to Miami after winning the ring in Milwaukee, has been heavily linked with the Philadelphia 76ers in a reported three-year, $30 million deal.

But in order to afford that move, the Sixers would try and free up space. Matisse Thybulle has been subject of trade rumors over the last few weeks, and it seems that two teams want to acquire his services.

Rumor: Matisse Thybulle has 2 suitors amid Sixers' interest in P.J. Tucker

After a disappointing ending to the playoffs, the Sixers head into this offseason aiming to improve their roster. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, they are willing to part ways with Thybulle in order to land a veteran star like Tucker. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers could do them a favor by trading for the 25-year-old.

"In addition to James Harden sacrificing some annual dollars, it’s believed the Sixers are still exploring various trade options to free financial flexibility, as well as upgrade their roster with premium veteran talent. The two teams most often mentioned as Matisse Thybulle suitors have been Portland and Dallas," Fischer wrote.

While Thybulle proved to be a solid option coming off the bench, his lackluster performance in the postseason let Philly down. If moving on from him is what it takes to afford an expensive but reliable veteran, the Sixers seem prepared to do so.