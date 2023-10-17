Klay Thompson has not signed a contract extension with the Golden State Warriors. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, both parties are still a ways away in terms of years and money, so he could even test unrestricted free agency next season:

“I’m told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State. That they are both still apart on years and money,” Woj reported. “And there’s a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal.”

Thompson has already talked about his future with the team. He’s made it loud and clear that he wants to stay and retire there, but he also feels blessed for being in the league for so long. Also, he stated that he won’t let those contract talks — or lack thereof — get on his mind and affect his play this season.

There’s a big chance that the Warriors and Thompson will sort things out eventually. But what if they don’t? Let’s take a look at the three NBA teams that could realistically make a run at him if he becomes a free agent.

NBA Rumors: 3 Teams That Could Pursue Klay Thompson

3. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers still don’t know what’s going to happen with James Harden. He wants to be traded, so even if they manage to hold onto him for this season, he’s not going to re-sign with them once his contract runs out. That leaves an opening for a shooting guard.

With Tobias Harris’ deal also off their books, the Sixers could have up to $80 million in free cap space. They could use a big chunk of that to put one of the greatest shooters of all time next to Joel Embiid, which would obviously open plenty of room for his drives to the lane.

Tyrese Maxey is likely to handle the primary ball-handler duties for Nick Nurse’s team. Thompson would then give them another floor-stretcher and potential 20+ PPG scorer to make a run at that long-awaited championship, all while also providing better perimeter defense than James Harden.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Klay Thompson grew up a Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant fan. He’s always been tied to a move to this team, as his father, Mychal Thompson, played for the Showtime Lakers. It seems like a natural fit, and it would be a fitting end to his career.

Also, you can never rule out the Lakers whenever an All-Star or former All-Star suddenly becomes available, especially with LeBron James also on the team. He could play next to Austin Reaves, assuming the Warriors don’t ask for him in return.

That’s because fitting Thompson’s contract on their books could be tricky. GM Rob Pelinka would most likely have to work out a sign-and-trade with the Warriors to make the numbers work, and they’d have to give up plenty of depth to land the star 3-and-D player.

1. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have missed the chance to land multiple stars, but they should be in a privileged position to get Thompson. They have more than enough available cap space to pay him more than most teams, and he’d be their secondary scorer right away.

R.J. Barrett can play some small forward, and Thompson’s perimeter defense could be of great use next to Jalen Brunson, who’s not much of a stopper. Also, he’d help them stretch the floor with his three-point shooting. They’ve always been in the mix for star players, so they could be keeping tabs on his situation.

It’s been ages since the Knicks got another star in the basketball Mecca. They could look to pass on Thompson to save money to get Donovan Mitchell, but he’s a perfect fit for what they need right now. He’s coming off averaging 21.9 points on 41.2% from three last season, so he’s definitely far from done.