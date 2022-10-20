Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are still fielding the market for Russell Westbrook, it might take a while before they find him a new home.

It's hard to blame Russell Westbrook for the Los Angeles Lakers' shortcomings. Rob Pelinka is responsible for putting the team together, and he hasn't done a good job of finding pieces that fit well next to each other.

But even if it's not his fault, it's evident that Westbrook's skill set isn't what the Lakers need right now. It'll be in everybody's best interest to find a trade suitor, but that's been an uphill battle thus far.

However, not all hope is lost. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers could still trade their former MVP, but they'll have to wait at least 20 games before finding the proper trade partner.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Will Wait Until Post-Thanksgiving To Move Russell Westbrook

"I'm told to expect Rob Pelinka and the Lakers to wait until post-Thanksgiving, 20 games into the season, and see what teams may start pivoting, who don't start off well, who decide that they may want to unload players and get involved in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes," Woj said.

"Getting down in the lottery, instead of as we saw in previous years, teams chasing the play-in tournament. I see them using that 2027 and 2029 pick, and Russell Westbrook's contract," Woj added. "To see what's going to be out there in the marketplace, but with more teams becoming sellers, there were so many buyers last year, the expectation is that there are more sellers this year and you'll see the asking price in trades go down. It's supply and demand. Expect the Lakers to reach that 20-game point where teams reach an inflection point about how they want to proceed."

Westbrook fired his agent after he advised him to stay with the Lakers, so it's clear that he'll welcome a move somewhere else. Now, finding a trade partner for a $47 million contract will be the tricky part of the equation.