Despite any belief that things were about to change in their saga, Ben Simmons continues his stand-off and the Philadelphia 76ers are growing tired of the situation. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the team resumed fining on Thursday.

Things between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have never been the same since the team suffered an early elimination in the 2020-21 NBA playoffs. From then on, it was just the beginning of an eternal stand-off that everyone is waiting to be over once and for all.

The Australian playmaker, who has been in the eye of the storm after the Sixers lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, has refused to report to training camp and preseason games, requesting for a trade that never happened so far.

When it seemed like there was no turning back, Simmons suddenly re-joined the team shortly after the beginning of the 2021-22 season, but only to make things worse. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, on Thursday, the Sixers decided to fine Simmons again.

After a series of episodes that included being thrown out of practice by Doc Rivers, Simmons looked ready to finally suit up for Philadelphia before stating he wasn't mentally ready to play. From that moment, the franchise had to stop fining due to league rules.

But Woj says that the Sixers resumed fining Simmons on Thursday, when the 76ers beat the Detroit Pistons. Apparently, they fined him his $360,000 game salary for his absence and they plan to continue doing so until he provides updates on his mental health status to team physicians and reports to other basketball-related tasks he's been missing.

The Sixers understand they've been considerate with him over this situation from the very first minute, offering help and support to work together on this issue, but Simmons rejected it to talk with mental health professionals of the National Basketball Players Association instead.

Now, the Sixers' patience may have worn thin as Simmons is neither cooperating nor providing any updates on his sessions or accepting help from a specialist within the organization. This saga seems to take twists every once in a while, but it seems unlikely that their relationship will be what it once was. But will he at least stop losing money? That also remains to be seen.