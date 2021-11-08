The Boston Celtics is said to be ready to pounce for Ben Simmons and that a trade is being worked out according to a report.

The Ben Simmons saga has another chapter as the Philadelphia 76ers star is reportedly set for a move to the Boston Celtics. Simmons, who was fined $360,000 for not playing against the Detroit Pistons, is on the outs in Philadelphia and it seems that there is no way he will stay with the Sixers.

The Celtics who are 4-6 are really down the pecking order in the East and are in need of some help and Ben Simmons could be that spark to salvage the Celtics season. The Sixers have not missed Simmons at all as they are first in the East with an 8-2 record and on a 6-game winning streak.

Now The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that the Celtics are getting a trade ready to grab the disgruntled Philadelphia star and that the Sixers would be ready to listen. Here are the details of the possible trade between the 76ers and the Boston Celtics for Ben Simmons.

Boston Celtics to trade for Ben Simmons

According to the report the Celtics would trade Jaylen Brown, who has been with the Celtics his whole career, and is coming off of his best season yet, averaging 24.7 points per game last season. Brown was an all-star last season and at the moment has gone down injured for the next two weeks.

Still the report indicates that the trade is just beginning to materialize and could be a few weeks away from being executed if the Sixers like the deal. Simmons has been allowed by the team to seek outside help due to his mental anguish, but details about his treatment have not been forthcoming according to the Sixers front office.

