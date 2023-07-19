Apart from the Denver Nuggets, pretty much every team in the league is looking to improve their rosters ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers, for instance, aim to build a competitive team around LeBron James, but they could miss out on a free agent who is also linked with the Chicago Bulls.

Rob Pelinka had already fixed the roster in the February deadline, but after watching Nikola Jokic and company sweep the purple and gold in the last Conference Finals, he realized more changes needed to be made.

That’s why the Lakers have been active this offseason, making a number of signings in free agency. The front office wouldn’t be done yet, but it may have to hurry up before one of its targets chooses another team.

Rumor: Bulls could prevent Lakers from getting Christian Wood

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Bulls are seen as a possible landing spot for free agent center Christian Wood – who is reportedly on the Lakers’ radar:

“According to sources familiar with the team’s free-agent pursuits but not authorized to speak publicly, the Chicago Bulls are suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing Wood.

The reason? Chicago recently got a $10.2-million player exception because of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury that’s expected to keep him off the court next season. The Bulls can use some or all of that money to acquire a player via trade or sign a player to a one-year free-agent deal.”

The report notes that, since the Lakers can only offer the veteran’s minimum, chances are Wood could sign elsewhere. The Miami Heat, who are waiting to get Damian Lillard, are also reportedly interested in the former Dallas Mavericks man.