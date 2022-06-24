After helping the franchise win their first ever NBA championship a few years back, it seemed that LeBron James closed his chapter with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, The King could go back if he doesn't extend his deal with the Lakers.

LeBron James' path to becoming one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen began in Cleveland. The Cavaliers selected him with the first overall pick in the 2003 Draft, and the rest is history.

Even when he left the team to look for a better opportunity at the ring, James felt he had unfinished business with the Cavs. In 2014, with two titles under his belt, LeBron went back to Cleveland aiming to deliver its first NBA championship in history. And he did it.

Having accomplished that feat, James eventually packed his bags and the Cavaliers lost the contender status they had with LeBron. But now The King enters the final year of his contract, and according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Cavs could bring him back in 2023.

Rumor: Return to Cavs, an option for LeBron if he doesn't re-sign with Lakers

“This is something that no one is talking about but is obviously a big thing that could impact next season,” Windhorst said, via ClutchPoints. “If he doesn’t extend … he plays out the year with the Lakers and tries to make the best of it, and we start counting the Cleveland Cavaliers’ cap space.”

Just like it happened eight years ago, this would be a game-changer for the Cavs. Cleveland made progress this season, but if it keeps its current core and add LeBron next year, it would automatically be contender again.

Of course, it's still too early to tell whether he'll leave Los Angeles. But as his contract expiration date draws nearer, it's hard not to imagine other scenarios for him.