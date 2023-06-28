Though Damian Lillard has been the subject of multiple trade rumors, it looks like his intention is to stay at the Portland Trail Blazers. But not at all costs, as he reportedly hopes the team lands a teammate of Stephen Curry at the Golden State Warriors.

While Dame has been linked with other teams on multiple occasions, all these years he proved to be loyal to the franchise that drafted him in 2012. But the front office failed to build a true supporting cast around the guard.

That’s what led to speculation that Lillard could leave for a contender, especially if the Blazers will once again rebuild this summer. However, the 32-year-old reportedly still wishes to challenge for a ring in Portland.

Rumor: Lillard’s dream scenario would be playing next to Draymond Green in Portland

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Damian Lillard’s dream scenario would be to have Draymond Green as a teammate while the Blazers re-sign Jerami Grant, who becomes a free agent this offseason.

Green would certainly be the kind of star partner the Blazers couldn’t give Lillard all these years. His contract with the Dubs runs out in 2024, so his future in the Bay area is also in question. If Portland somehow manages to land Green, Dame would probably stay.