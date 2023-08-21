Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers aren’t on the same page right now. The multi-time All-Star is eager to play for the Miami Heat, but they will only trade him there if they meet their requirements.

The Blazers have been unmoved by the Heat’s current offer centered around Tyler Herro, and their attempts to get a third team involved in the deal have been unsuccessful thus far.

So, what if the Heat aren’t able to pull it off? Will Lillard change his mind? It seems highly unlikely at this point. With that in mind, let’s take a look at other NBA teams he could be heading to.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Teams For Damian Lillard

Utah Jazz: Lillard made a name for himself while at Weber State, so, obviously he’s still quite beloved in the area. The Utah Jazz have more than enough assets to pull off this trade, and Danny Ainge has never been a fan of tanking. Lillard, John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler could lead them to the playoffs.

New York Knicks: The New York Knicks have more assets than almost every other team in the NBA, so they could one-up the Heat in a heartbeat. They have a combination of picks, young players, and big salaries, and a need for another star. Jalen Brunson and Lillard could easily coexist in the backcourt.

Philadelphia 76ers: Long before his trade request got leaked, the Philadelphia 76ers were already a rumor — and logical — destination for him. James Harden has vowed never to play again for them, so maybe they could work something around their disgruntled stars. Lillard and Joel Embiid would dominate together.