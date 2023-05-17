The Golden State Warriors’ season ended in disappointing fashion as they were destroyed by the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. Now, the team has big decisions to make ahead of next season.

Draymond Green will be subject of rumors this offseason, since he has a player option before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024. Considering everything that’s happened since he punched Jordan Poole, many believe his days in the Bay area could be numbered.

At 33, Green may want to sign one final lucrative deal, but the Dubs may not be the ones who meet his demands. Either way, the Warriors big man has recently opened up about his future, and clarified that his intention is to stay in Golden State.

Draymond Green says he still wants to pursue another ring with the Warriors

“My future with the Warriors… obviously I have a player option. My agent is Mr. Richard Paul. He is the best in the business,” he said on The Draymond Green Show. “I said all of that to say, we have not had the opportunity yet to sit down and discuss any future things. If I call Rich during the season and I was like ‘Rich alright so here’s what I’m thinking for free agency’ he’d probably hang up in my face. He’s not about to talk contract during the season.

“So as far as the future goes, what I can tell you is like I said last night, which is I want to be here. I’ve been here 11 years. You don’t just give that away, you don’t just throw that away. And quite frankly, I think we still have more championships that we can and will win. But there’s also an understanding that this is a business and I know the business side of it. I know the penalties that lie ahead with the new CBA. I think winning is worth it…”

Green doesn’t want to leave the team now, when it needs to come back from a difficult year. However, he knows that anything can happen, so he’s not closing the door on other teams either. Like in any offseason, we’ll have to wait and see.