You never know what may happen in the NBA. No one, not even Draymond Green, is safe from being moved, and it’s not like he’s never hinted at leaving the Golden State Warriors at some point, either.

Green has been a pivotal part of the Warriors dynasty since he took over the starting PF spot. But he’s also starred in several scandals, up to the point where some feel like he’s already outstayed his welcome.

Whatever the case, and regardless of his lack of scoring prowess, Green should gauge plenty of league-wide attention. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three teams that could pursue the former Defensive Player of the Year.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For Draymond Green

3. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers need to decide whether they want to rebuild and trade Damian Lillard away or give this roster a final chance. If they decide to do the second, then Draymond would be a no-brainer pickup.

Green has been tied to a move to the Portland Trail Blazers for years now, but obviously, nothing happened. So, now that both parties could look to move on from each other, the timing seems perfect.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

It’s not a secret that Draymond Green is LeBron James’ No. 1 fan. He might even have LeBron-inspired pajamas, and we wouldn’t be shocked to see him throw a LeBron-themed birthday party.

All jokes aside, Green is also represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, just like LeBron and Anthony Davis. The Los Angeles Lakers are always after stars, and so is LeBron. He might as well get a chance to fulfill his dream.

1. Dallas Mavericks

The only way the Dallas Mavericks will ever get over the hump is by adding toughness and defense. Draymond Green checks both boxes, and he’d be a massive factor in this team’s aspirations.

With or without Kyrie Irving, there’s no way Luka Doncic can carry this team deep into the playoffs without another ball-handler, which is also one of Green’s biggest strengths. He could help develop a winning culture under Jason Kidd.