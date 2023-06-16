For years, the Washington Wizards kept throwing absurd sums of money toward Bradley Beal’s way, even though the evidence showed that they were never going to win an NBA championship that way.

Beal obviously — and gladly — took the money every time, reaffirming his commitment to the organization. Now, both parties are stuck with each other in perhaps the most predictable turn of events in recent NBA history.

So, now that they’re looking to move on and find a trade partner, we’ll take a look at the three most realistic destinations for the three-time All-Star, obviously including the Miami Heat.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Bradley Beal

3. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will be in the mix for every major name that becomes available in the offseason, and Bradley Beal is no exception to that rule. Also, he was already tied to them multiple times in the past.

The Heat need another three-level scorer and someone who could take playmaking and scoring duties off Jimmy Butler’s shoulders, and he’d be a massive upgrade over Max Strus.

2. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are rumored to be keeping tabs on Beal’s situation. This isn’t much of a surprise, as they’ve been interested in every single All-Star that’s rumored to be on his way out of his team for years now.

The Knicks have failed to land those players, and it would be better for them if that happens again. While Beal is good, they’d have to give up too much for an aging player making almost $60 million a year by age 33.

1. Philadelphia 76ers

And last but not least, we find the Philadelphia 76ers, who some analysts believe should be the leading candidate to win his sweepstakes, given his relationship with Joel Embiid.

The Sixers reportedly had a deal in place to trade for him instead of James Harden before he injured his hand, so there’s no reason to believe they won’t be interested in him again.