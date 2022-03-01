Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden fired back at the claims that he’s a bad teammate. Check out what the Beard had to say about that infamous reputation.

James Harden seems to be enjoying life in Philadelphia. The Beard has quickly found chemistry with Joel Embiid and, if they continue like this, they may have what it takes to help the Sixers fight for a deep run in the playoffs.

However, Harden has also dealt with many critics since he left the Brooklyn Nets. Only a year after requesting a trade from the Houston Rockets, he once again wanted out before the deadline.

Harden was not only criticized for leaving his team so quickly but he also has been portrayed as a bad teammate, with claims that he left Brooklyn because of a deteriorated relationship with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Here’s what Harden had to say about that reputation.

James Harden shuts down the critics, says he’s one of the best teammates in the NBA history

“I don’t know why,” Harden said when asked why he’s been portrayed as a bad teammate, via Brian Hall of the Associated Press. “That’s for the media. The media say that. I feel like I’m one of the best teammates that the NBA’s seen, on the court and off the court.

“Just because the current situation happened, whatever happened, happened. It doesn’t mean that I’m a bad teammate. Me, personally, I feel like I needed to do what’s best for my career, and help myself and be happy. It doesn’t harp on whether I’m a bad teammate or not.”

At the end of the day, only those who shared the locker room with Harden may know what kind of teammate he is. But if his reputation of ‘bad’ teammate is based on his decision to change teams, then it doesn’t make much sense. As Harden said, he’s free to decide whatever he feels is best for his career and that doesn’t make him a bad teammate.