James Harden is looking forward to his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers and is quite excited about his supporting cast. Check out what he said about the team's X-Factor.

As you may know by now, the Philadelphia 76ers made one of the boldest moves in franchise history; trading away Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets to land James Harden.

Joel Embiid has played at an MVP-caliber level throughout the whole season, taking his game up a notch in Simmons' absence. Now, getting another top-notch scorer and playmaker by his side will make them even stronger candidates.

But even though Harden and Embiid will rightfully get most of the attention, the former Houston Rockets star still thinks the Sixers have an ace up their sleeve for the playoffs: Tyrese Maxey.

Sixers News: James Harden Raves About Tyrese Maxey

“You love that young, turnt energy that he has. He’s getting more comfortable. He’s being ultra-aggressive," Harden said. "He’s making the right reads. I can’t wait to have that pace. I feel like we can complement each other."

Harden Always Wanted To Play In Philly

Harden looks happy and excited about finally arriving in the City of Brotherly Love after all the speculation. Apparently, that's the place where he wanted to play all along after leaving the Rockets:

“Originally, when I was going through everything that I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice," Harden said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. "It just didn't happen. I really don't want to get into the Brooklyn situation."

"I just knew for a very long time this was the perfect fit. Obviously, you have the best big man in the league in Joel," the former MVP added. "And obviously the coaching... I'm just happy and blessed that I'm here, as Doc and everybody knows, and everybody wants to win, to be the last team standing, so I'm excited for that opportunity."

Harden has struggled to find success in the playoffs and that's been a bit of a stain in his otherwise flawless résumé. Now, he's finally where he always wanted to be and there will be no more room for excuses.