NBA Rumors: Jayson Tatum’s new teammate could be on his way out ahead of next season

The Boston Celtics come off a strong NBA season that ends on a bitter note, losing their reign as champions while also seeing their star Jayson Tatum go down with a major injury. In response, they look to optimize the roster, and more moves could be on the way.

According to Hoops Wire’s Sam Amico, both the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets showed interest in a possible trade for guard Anfernee Simons. Simons was acquired from the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this summer in the deal that sent Jrue Holiday out of Boston. While he has not played a single game for the Celtics yet, league sources indicate that Boston is open to moving him again, with financial considerations driving the discussion.

The situation in Boston is no secret. After failing to defend its 2024 championship and watching Tatum suffer a devastating Achilles injury that could sideline him for much of the upcoming season, the Celtics adjust their priorities.

With payroll penalties and luxury taxes projected to exceed $500 million, Boston already cut salary in significant ways. Kristaps Porzingis was sent to Atlanta, Holiday to Portland, while NBA veterans like Al Horford and Georges Niang move on.

A proven three-level scorer and creator, Simons averages 19.3 points, 4.8 assists, and 2.7 rebounds last season with Portland, shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from beyond the arc.

For the 76ers, he could be a valuable offensive option and insurance should injuries continue to hinder Paul George and Joel Embiid. The Nuggets are also reportedly interested, though their resources remain limited.

Denver already makes a major move by sending Michael Porter Jr. to Brooklyn in exchange for forward Cam Johnson. They are now exploring backcourt depth behind Jamal Murray and Christian Braun. For Boston, the leverage remains clear: it does not need to move Simons, but with management committed to trimming payroll and contenders circling, his stay in Boston could end before it even begins.