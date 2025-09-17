NBA Rumors: Jimmy Butler reportedly inquires about Jonathan Kuminga’s status with Warriors

With almost a month to go before the start of the new NBA season, the Golden State Warriors have yet to make any roster moves this offseason. The holdup centers on Jonathan Kuminga’s contract situation, and according to reports, Jimmy Butler has expressed concern to the front office about how it will be resolved.

The Warriors can’t make any new additions this offseason until Kuminga’s contract situation is resolved, as his next deal would push the team close to the first tax apron. That leaves Golden State in a difficult spot, with the franchise still needing reinforcements to compete for an NBA title but having made no moves to this point.

On Dubs Talk podcast, NBC Sports Bay Area’s reporter Dalton Johnson noted that Jimmy Butler approached the Warriors’ front office to get clarity on Kuminga’s status and how the situation will be handled. The report suggests that the lack of roster activity has started to raise concerns among the team’s top stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In that ESPN article, they mentioned that Draymond and Jimmy have checked in and reached out to Jonathan Kuminga. I can confidently say that Jimmy Butler has also reached out to the team and been like, ‘What’s going on here? I just wanted to know the plan,’” Johnson said. “And of course, Steph, Draymond, Jimmy—they’re in the loop, I understand that”.

Jonathan Kuminga has yet to decide his future in the NBA. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Despite Butler’s concern, multiple reports indicate the Warriors already have verbal agreements in place to add free agents once Kuminga’s situation is finalized. Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II are expected to be among the names joining Golden State once the roster logjam clears.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Warriors chased another young star over Jonathan Kuminga, but a key figure changed everything

Kuminga rejected latest Warriors offer

The Warriors recently improved their contract proposal to Jonathan Kuminga in hopes of finalizing a deal with the 22-year-old forward and moving forward with roster plans. However, Kuminga turned down the offer, pushing negotiations even further apart.

Advertisement

According to NBA insiders Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, Golden State executive Bob Dunleavy offered Kuminga a three-year, $75.2 million contract that included a team option in the third season.

Reports indicate that Kuminga is seeking a deal that gives him greater control over his future. A player option has been mentioned as a possible compromise, but so far, the Warriors appear reluctant to meet that demand.

Advertisement