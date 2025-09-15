NBA Rumors: Warriors’ front office chased another young star over Jonathan Kuminga, but a key figure changed everything

Despite Jimmy Butler’s arrival cutting into his minutes, the Golden State Warriors remain keenly interested in retaining Jonathan Kuminga. This is due to his huge impact in the 2025 NBA playoffs, where he averaged 27.4 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, a new report claims that the franchise was initially pursuing another young player, but a key figure changed everything.

“Lacon has been a central figure in Kuminga‘s NBA career since the beginning. Bob Myers was team president and Dunleavy assistant general manager when they drafted Kuminga in 2021. They gave the collective green light, but Lacob was a driving force in the selection when others, including a few on the coaching staff, voiced a Franz Wagner preference,” Shams Charania reports, via X, formerly Twitter.

Following recent reports, Kendrick Perkins’ comments on Jonathan Kuminga’s future with the Warriors carry greater weight. If Joe Lacob’s opinion primarily influenced his arrival, it raises questions about whether Mike Dunleavy or Steve Kerr truly support his continued presence on the team. They reportedly sought a player with a profile like Franz Wagner, and the young star has not played a prominent role in the roster during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Warriors’ owner Joe Lacob and Kuminga’s reported meeting drops key sign on the young star’s future

The Golden State Warriors prioritized enhancing Jonathan Kuminga’s continuity this offseason, extending a substantial renewal offer worth $75.2 million over three years. Despite this, the 22-year-old forward reportedly turned down the deal for forceful reasons. Furthermore, a meeting between the franchise owner and Kuminga has sparked speculation and provided hints about his future with the team.

As reported by Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, there was a meeting between Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob and Jonathan Kuminga in Miami. During the conversation, Lacob asked, “Do you want to be here?” to which the player sharply replied, “Do you even want me here?”. This exchange signals the 22-year-old star’s belief that the team has not shown genuine effort in retaining him.

Though Jonathan Kuminga anticipated a more lucrative offer and a larger role, Joe Lacob’s faith in him remains unwavering. According to Shams Charania, the Warriors’ owner previously declined to include the 22-year-old star in a trade proposal for Alex Caruso with the Chicago Bulls. The real challenge, however, may hinge on his role within the team—a decision resting on Steve Kerr’s shoulders.