NBA insider reveals how Warriors stars Curry, Green and Butler are handling the Kuminga situation

The Golden State Warriors remain the only team in the NBA yet to make a significant move this offseason, largely due to the ongoing situation with Jonathan Kuminga. That uncertainty has raised questions about whether Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler might be frustrated as they prepare to contend for another championship without roster upgrades.

While the situation with Kuminga remains unresolved, some reports suggested the team’s three veterans might be frustrated by the lack of roster moves. However, Warriors insider Anthony Slater made it clear that isn’t the case.

“I think the public is looking at the Warriors and going, ‘Hey, you still have nine players on the roster, so the veterans must be freaking out behind the scenes.’ They’re not. They’ve had their communication with Mike Dunleavy. They know what the roster is going to look like,” Slater said on NBA Today.

According to reports, Golden State has verbal agreements in place to add veterans Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II. Still, the team’s ability to finalize those signings has been restricted by the luxury tax.

Jonathan Kuminga in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Ezra Shaw / Getty)

Podziemski backs Kuminga

Despite the offseason uncertainty surrounding Kuminga, that may have caused some problems to the Warriors, shooting guard Brandin Podziemski emphasized that no matter how things unfold, everyone wants the 22-year-old forward to remain in the Bay Area.

“No matter how [Kuminga]’s situation is resolved, it doesn’t change how we view JK as a person, as a player. Obviously, we all want him to be in Golden State. It doesn’t change anything,” Podziemski said on 95.7 The Game’s Willard and Dibs.

Kuminga’s big potential

Kuminga proved he belongs with the Warriors during the second-round NBA playoff series against the Timberwolves, stepping in for an injured Stephen Curry. Over the final four games of the series, the 22-year-old forward averaged 24.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists, highlighting his potential as a future cornerstone for the franchise. However, head coach Steve Kerr has yet to find a clear role for Kuminga alongside stars Curry, Butler, and Green, despite the young forward’s evident talent.