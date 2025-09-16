NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga targeted by Western Conference team amid Warriors uncertainty

The Golden State Warriors have focused their offseason efforts on securing Jonathan Kuminga, anticipating his potential free agency after the 2025-26 season. To that end, they proposed a three-year, $75.2 million extension, but Kuminga reportedly declined, arguing a clear reason. As a result, a Western Conference team has expressed interest in acquiring his talents, indicating potential shifts in the league’s landscape.

“The (Sacramento) Kings are under the impression that Kuminga does, in fact, want to play for them… As it relates to the Kings, who have offered veteran guard Malik Monk and a protected 2030 first-round pick to the Warriors while agreeing to give Kuminga a three-year, $63 million deal, their insistence on including protections on the first-rounder remains the main obstacle,” Sam Amick reported, via The Athletic.

While the Warriors aim to extend his contract, his eagerness to join the Kings could tilt the scales, as rejecting a new deal risks losing him for nothing. Despite limited playtime in the latter half of the 2024-25 NBA season, he delivered a standout performance during the playoffs, making a crucial scoring impact. Therefore, his potential move to Sacramento might be pivotal for reshaping Doug Christie’s future roster.

The Golden State Warriors face a critical decision regarding Jonathan Kuminga’s future, as his potential departure could impact the roster with either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody needing to be traded to avoid exceeding the luxury tax threshold. This decision weighs both sporting and financial factors heavily. Moreover, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports that the 22-year-old star is profoundly dissatisfied with the team and remains determined to leave.

Jonathan Kuminga #00 of the Golden State Warriors in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Warriors’ HC Steve Kerr could be key for Jonathan Kuminga’s potential departure from the franchise

Although Warriors owner Joe Lacob values his continuity, Steve Kerr may be influencing Jonathan Kuminga’s potential exit. Tim MacMahon reports that the head coach prefers the 22-year-old not stay on the roster, as he considers that he does not fit. This stance is reportedly pivotal in the player’s decision to leave, as he aims to become a key player elsewhere to pursue All-Star aspirations.

Jonathan Kuminga gained prominence in the postseason, not from a strategic coaching choice, but because injuries sidelined Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry. Rather than succumbing to the pressure, the 22-year-old capitalized on the opportunity and delivered standout performances. He especially excelled against the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaging an impressive 27.4 points over five games, highlighting his potential under challenging conditions.

Following these performances, the Golden State Warriors quickly shifted into high gear to secure his continued presence on the team. Despite their efforts, his sparse playing time sends a clear message: His desired minutes on the court remain out of reach. Consequently, Jonathan Kuminga’s future may be with another franchise, whether through an upcoming trade or as an unrestricted free agent in 2026.