The New York Knicks have been middle-of-the-pack in most stats this season. That means Leon Rose could be forced to make several moves and part ways with some of the stars.

The 2020-21 New York Knicks were a fluke. Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks exposed them, and they haven't been the same team ever since. There was some regression, poor decision-making, and questionable coaching.

The Knicks had the most cap space in the league at some point, but as per usual, they wasted most of that money. However, they still have some promising players and could be a playoff team if they make the right moves.

But when was the last time the Knicks actually ended on the winning side of a transaction? With that in mind, let's take a look at three players that could be on the move to try and salvage their season.

NBA Rumors: 3 Knicks Players Who Could Be Traded

3. Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier is one of the most overpaid players in the league. He cannot play defense, and while he can score from all three levels, he can go ice cold as quickly as he can get hot. He's the true definition of inconsistency.

Fournier gets a bad reputation because of how much money he makes. People wouldn't be so hard on him if he were making the veteran minimum salary he's worthy of. The Knicks will likely have to give up a first-round pick to trade him.

2. Julius Randle

Julius Randle looked like a star in the making early in his tenure with the Knicks. He was dominant on both ends of the floor, had improved his playmaking skills, and looked like a born leader.

All of that is a thing of the past. His downfall was as quick and drastic as his rise, and it seems like that All-Star season was nothing but a fluke. He could still help a contending team as a third scoring option, though.

1. Cam Reddish

Cam Reddish is actually having a very solid season for the Knicks, meaning he's likely to be traded. They can't seem to develop their young players, and he's got the most upside of their roster.

Tom Thibodeau never wanted Reddish, and he's been mostly an afterthought filling in for injured players. Multiple teams would be wise to make the most of this and lure him away now that he's on a team-friendly deal.