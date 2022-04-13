Kevin Durant wasn't happy with how poor James Harden's conditioning was with the Brooklyn Nets, leading the former Rockets star to push his way out of the team.

On paper, the Brooklyn Nets had put together the greatest offensive juggernaut in NBA history. Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving were a three-headed monster no defense was ready to match up against.

But as we've seen multiple times, paper doesn't win NBA championships. Luck, health, coaching, and even egos often come into play. And that was always a huge concern when it came to this team.

Eventually, the honeymoon was over shortly after it started, with Harden being traded to Philadelphia. Now, it seems like there were some big unsolved issues between the team's stars that eventually led to this breakup.

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Was Astonished By James Harden's Terrible Shape

(Transcript via Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN)

"Sources say that much of the discontent between Harden and the Nets started in September when he arrived into training camp out of shape. Durant had been understanding of Harden's predicament in Houston as a man in need of new scenery, but also tacitly expected his former teammate to commit himself to conditioning and self-care when he came seeking a title in Brooklyn, according to a source close to both stars. With Irving's status already in flux due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated, Durant was astonished in the opening weeks of the season at Harden's lack of explosiveness and sluggish play, something he attributed in large part to Harden's being out of shape, as he did the ensuing hamstring issues.

Harden, sources say, found Durant's slant grating and self-righteous. The two never resolved the conflict, and there was little that teammates, coach Steve Nash or Marks could do to mediate it. With each passing week, Harden became more isolated, with staff and teammates increasingly frustrated by the static."

Harden has often been criticized for his poor shape in the offseason, as well as his constant partying and careless nature. That wasn't going to cut it with Durant's relentless work ethic, so this is far from a surprise.

It's sad to think what could've been if these three superstars could've put their egos aside and pulled towards the same goal. Now, they'll go down as one of the biggest 'what-if's in the history of the Association.