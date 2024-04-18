With all the rumblings about the Los Angeles Lakers looking to start over without Anthony Davis, the New York Knicks could be a potential suitor for the star power forward.

The Knicks Could Trade For Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have secured a first-round matchup with the Denver Nuggets. Needless to say, squaring off with the defending NBA champions isn’t the kind of reward they were looking forward to getting.

There have been some rumors that people within the Lakers organization looking to start over without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. That might only happen if they flame out in the first round of the playoffs.

According to an unnamed GM talking to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, that could only happen if the Lakers find the right suitor for Davis. Otherwise, they risk getting on Rich Paul and Klutch Sports’ bad side.

The Lakers Don’t Want To Burn Bridges With Klutch Sports

“When you look at it, if you’re serious about trading Davis at some point then you need to accomplish a few things,” the GM told Deveney. “You have to get him somewhere he wants to be. He wants to be a Laker. So if you trade him, you have to do right by him, send him to a good team in a good market, you don’t want to burn any bridges with (Klutch Sports, Davis’s representatives).”

The Knicks Make Sense For Davis

Considering that, the GM pointed at the New York Knicks as the most logical destination for Davis. Not only are they a big market team, but they could also make his salary fit their numbers and give the Lakers what they could ask for him:

“You need a team willing to take on his money. Because it’s a lot. And you need a team who can load you up with draft picks. There’s really one team that fits all of those, and that’s the Knicks,” added the GM. “It would not be hard to make a deal work there. You can line up the salaries. You can package a ton of picks. You can throw in a young player. You can take on a salary the Lakers might not want. I mean, he is one player and you can get a huge haul here.”

The Knicks were one of the best teams in the game this season, and they have more than enough assets to pursue another star. And if the Lakers are serious about getting a clean slate, this could be a big step in that direction.