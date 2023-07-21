The Chicago Bulls have built their project around Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. And as promising as it seemed at first, it seems like it’ll be years before they’re legit NBA contenders — if ever.

With that in mind, fans and analysts alike have wondered whether it’s time to break this roster up and hit the drawing board again. LaVine is still young and should draw some interest.

As a matter of fact, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that the New York Knicks actually discussed a potential deal for LaVine. However, the Bulls priced themselves out of the conversation.

NBA Rumors: Bulls And Knicks Discussed Trade For Zach LaVine

(Via Fred Katz – The Athletic)

“The Knicks went aggressively after Mitchell last summer, but clearly, they had a ceiling on what they were willing to offer. If they didn’t, Mitchell would be in his home state right now, not Ohio.

Other All-Stars have trickled in and out of the rumor mill over the years, including this summer. New York made contact with the Chicago Bulls about their shooting guard, Zach LaVine, but the asking price for the two-time All-Star was “giant,” as one league source told The Athletic, which is exactly why LaVine remains in Chicago. The Knicks and Bulls, according to league sources, never got close.”

Even so, we should keep an eye on this story as the season unfolds, as talks could pick up again if the Bulls struggle or the Knicks feel like they need just one more piece to get over the hump.