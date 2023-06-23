The NBA rumors are making all headlines, and will probably continue to do so in the next few months. One of the players whose future is giving a lot to talk about is Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.

The team failed to make the playoffs this season, losing to eventual runners-up Miami Heat in the Play-In Tournament. Therefore, changes could be made in Chicago in the summer.

LaVine, meanwhile, could also entertain the idea of playing for a team where he has chances to contend. However, it looks like the New York Knicks are not on his wish list.

Rumor: Zach LaVine not interested in trade to the New York Knicks

“Zach LaVine’s representatives would be against a deal to the Knicks, the Daily News has learned. The Bulls are reportedly gauging interest in the All-Star guard, which prompted speculation that the Knicks — who are strapped with future draft assets — would get involved,” Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported.

“But a source said the LaVine camp isn’t interested in dealing with the Knicks, who have a reputation around the league of favoring clients of CAA, the agency that employed Leon Rose before his move to the Knicks front office.”

LaVine doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his contract, so he’s not completely in control of his own destiny. However, his status may give him more power to influence where he plays next, in the event he or the Bulls decide to part ways.