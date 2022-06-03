The New York Knicks are expected to go after a point guard this summer. But given that landing Donovan Mitchell seems to be a complicated task, the team has reportedly identified another alternative.

After setting the bar high in the previous season, the New York Knicks left a lot to be desired in the 2021-22 NBA season. Now, they head into the summer aiming to get back on track.

The team clearly needs to make a move for a point guard, but there are not many names out there who could satisfy its need at the position. Of course, the ideal scenario would be to land Donovan Mitchell.

After suffering another early elimination from the playoffs with the Jazz, Spida has been linked with a potential departure. Even so, he has three more years under contract and Utah will probably not negotiate him. Therefore, the Knicks have reportedly set their sights on a ‘lower-level’ option.

Rumor: Knicks have an alternative to Donovan Mitchell

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the New York Knicks could turn their attention to Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell as an alternative to Mitchell, who seems an unlikely trade target at this point.

"As the Knicks work down the list of their point guard options, rival executives have pointed to Minnesota Timberwolves starter D’Angelo Russell as a potential lower-level trade target," Fischer wrote. "New York’s front office recently added former Minnesota president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, who once chased Russell in free agency and later traded Andrew Wiggins to Golden State for the creative point guard.

Mitchell would certainly be a more significant upgrade to the Knicks’ roster, but the Jazz don’t seem to be willing to let him leave anytime soon. So New York might have to look for other options, which will probably not be as exciting as Spida.