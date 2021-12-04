Even though he’s turned the corner recently, there are still concerns about Russell Westbrook’s fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Los Angeles Lakers are obliged to compete at the highest level year in and year out. It’s been like that in the NBA for decades, and having LeBron James on your team only puts more pressure on the organization.

That’s why there have been so many doubts regarding Russell Westbrook’s long-term fit with the team. He’s not a shooter and is a ball-dominant player, so having him next to James and Anthony Davis could be a bit of a headache.

But, according to former Mavericks executive Haralabos Voulgaris, that may no longer be a problem for the Lakers. Apparently, they could be interested in sending him back to the Rockets in a trade for John Wall.

NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Swap John Wall For Russell Westbrook

“The Los Angeles Lakers have limited options if they opt to move on from Russell Westbrook. During an interview on The Bill Simmons Podcast, former Mavericks executive Haralabos Voulgaris noted that the Lakers should not be ruled out as a potential landing spot for Rockets guard John Wall.

Simmons explained that the Timberwolves are one of the few teams that could make a move for Wall but added that the Rockets could swap Wall for Westbrook again in an unlikely trade scenario.

‘I’m giving you the only team [Timberwolves], this is it we have no other teams unless it’s Lakers’ Westbrook for Wall yet again,’ Simmons said during the November 24 episode.

‘I mean, never underestimate the Lakers’ ability to make a trade that people think no one else would make,’ Voulgaris responded. ‘They’re definitely the team that does that. They make it happen.’”

Even so, it’s not like Wall will be a big upgrade over Westbrook. He has barely played over the past three years and isn’t much of a shooter also. He’s a pass-first guard and a better playmaker but he hasn’t even been able to stay on the court.

Westbrook has turned the corner and is shooting the ball efficiently as of late. He may never be a good fit next to the Lakers superstars, but Wall won’t do the trick either.