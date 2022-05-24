The future of Russell Westbrook continues drawing a lot of attention, as the Los Angeles Lakers head into one of the most important offseasons in recent years. While a trade can't be ruled out, the team isn't expected to give in to his suitors' demands.

The Lakers have a big decision to make regarding Russell Westbrook. His first season was, to put it lightly, very disappointing, and many people doubt he can help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win another championship in LA.

In his first year in Los Angeles, Brodie was far from delivering the best version of himself, struggling on both ends of the floor, arguing with fans, and even taking shots at Frank Vogel. The Purple and Gold, meanwhile, never looked like a contender, eventually missing the playoffs.

His future is one of the biggest talking points heading into the NBA offseason, as many speculate with a trade, while others believe the Lakers will run it back with him. Both options seem to be on the table, but we may have to rule out the idea that the team will do whatever it takes just to get rid of him.

NBA Rumors: Lakers will not give in to Russell Westbrook's suitors' demands

The Lakers have no leverage at all in a potential trade, so there was belief that the team would include first-round picks in order to find him a new home. Jovan Buha of The Athletic, however, claims that is not an option for the team.

"As of now, they have no intention of using a first-round pick to facilitate a Westbrook trade, according to league sources," Buha wrote. On top of that, he added that the Lakers are actually confident that Westbrook can turn things around under a new coach and different teammates.

"And it’s not merely a bluff or tactic to try to regain leverage in trade talks. That may be an ancillary motive, sure, but per league sources, there is a sentiment among some within the franchise that the right coach and a better supporting cast could smooth over Westbrook’s awkward fit with James and Davis."

It would be interesting to see if Westbrook can make a difference with some significant changes to the roster and coaching staff. He won't get many more opportunities to do so, that's for sure.