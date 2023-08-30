The Los Angeles Lakers were one of the biggest winners of the NBA offseason. They kept most of their core together, and gave LeBron James the kind of supporting cast he needs at this point in his career.

Despite being swept by the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers were in contention in every single game in the Western Conference Finals, so there was no need to make big changes.

However, Rob Pelinka could already have a backup plan for the season. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, the Lakers could target Cole Anthony or Collin Sexton in case D’Angelo Russell struggles again.

Lakers Could Trade For Cole Anthony Or Collin Sexton

“The Lakers had a productive offseason, but that hardly means their championship quest is now complete,” wrote Buckley. “They could still have holes that need filling, particularly if Austin Reaves falls short of his sky-rocketing expectations or Rui Hachimura can’t replicate the two-way form he flashed in the playoffs.”

“It’s also possible the Lakers could wind up needing another point guard, as the stage was seemingly set for a D’Angelo Russell deal when he waived his implied no-trade clause upon re-signing with the team this summer. L.A. could catch lightning in a bottle with a young, offensive-minded point guard like Anthony or Sexton,” he added.

Of course, this would all depend on their asking prices and whether Russell lives up to the expectations or not, as he has the talent but has been fairly inconsistent throughout the course of his career.