NBA News: Lakers star LeBron James makes something clear amid ‘Father Time’ rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers extended their losing streak to three games after a heartbreaking 134-132 overtime loss to the Atlanta Hawks in a NBA regular season game. Despite the defeat, LeBron James silenced critics who had questioned his ability to compete at a high level amid “Father Time” speculation.

James and Anthony Davis, both under scrutiny for recent subpar performances, responded emphatically. “The King” delivered a triple-double, scoring 39 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 11 assists. Davis added 38 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists, coming close to a triple-double of his own.

While rumors about James’ potential retirement have been swirling following the Lakers’ struggles, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer reminded everyone that he’s still capable of playing elite basketball, even as he acknowledged his career is in its twilight.

“Just going out there and play the game the right way. Compete at a high level. I leave it all on the floor when I’m out there. Time is very limited on how long I’ll play, so I’m just happy to still be able to play the game at that level,” James told reporters postgame, via The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers battles Jalen Johnson #1 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

LeBron’s second time talking about retirement

This isn’t the first time James has touched on the idea of retirement. Last month, following a Lakers‘ win against the Memphis Grizzlies, he offered insight into his mindset about hanging up his sneakers.

“I said the other night, I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not going to be that guy,” James said. “I’m not going to be the guy who is disrespecting the game because I just wanted to be out on the floor. That won’t be me.”

Former players weigh in on LeBron’s future

Speculation surrounding James’ future has drawn comments from several current and former NBA players. Warriors forward Draymond Green previously made something clear about James’ retirement, emphasizing his belief that James still has plenty left in the tank.

Former Bucks champion Jeff Teague, however, expressed a different perspective during an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast. “LeBron needs to rest a little bit, bro. Age is actually catching up with him. It’s the first time I’ve ever seen it like this. He’s really slowing down,” Teague said.

Kendrick Perkins, a former Celtics champion, echoed Teague’s sentiment after the Lakers’ crushing loss to the Timberwolves. Perkins took to X (formerly Twitter) to offer his opinion on James’ future. “It’s looking like this just might be Bron’s last season,” Perkins wrote, fueling the ongoing retirement speculation.

What’s next for LeBron?

While James continues to play at an elite level, the Lakers’ struggles and persistent rumors about his future have cast a shadow over the season. Whether this marks the final chapter of his storied career remains to be seen, but one thing is clear, LeBron isn’t going down without a fight.