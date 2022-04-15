With LeBron James' contract set to expire in 2023, the Los Angeles Lakers need to start planning for the future. Here, Jay Williams tells us why they should target LaMelo Ball.

Signing a 33-year-old player to a long-term deal may not be the smartest idea in today's NBA. Then again, LeBron James wasn't an average 33-year-old guy, which is why no one bat an eye when the Lakers did it.

Fast-forward to today and it's safe to say that James' tenure in Southern California has been a bit of a roller coaster. Two seasons without even making the playoffs, one season as a play-in team, and an NBA championship in front of no fans.

And, while James shouldn't be blamed for most of their struggles, it's clear that they need to start planning for the future. Anthony Davis can't stay healthy and they need another star. That's why Jay Williams believes they should go after LaMelo Ball.

NBA Rumors: Jay Williams Says LaMelo Ball Should Be The Lakers' Next Star Target

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"When I look at LaMelo Ball, year 5, three years of from, right? How old will LeBron James be in three years from now? What? 40-41? I look at that as a serious transition piece. I'm telling when I look at LaMelo Ball, I see nothing but Purple and Gold. It's written over the way he dresses, the style in which he pulls up to games. It relates to his whole social media image, where he's from and his dad has so much to do with how things are orchestrated even with Lonzo getting there the first time."

Melo does, indeed, reek of Showtime. He's a big-time player who'll eventually pursue a big-time market. He was born and raised in California and already knows the organization from within from Lonzo's tenure with the Lakers.

Then again, he's still under a rookie contract and the Charlotte Hornets will do whatever it takes to hold on to him for the long run. So as much as we'd love to see him in L.A., that doesn't seem likely right now.