The Los Angeles Lakers could lose their biggest star next season, as LeBron James could return for a third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Los Angeles Lakers went to great lengths to sign LeBron James four years ago. The King paid them back by leading them to an NBA championship in his second season in L.A. But things haven't been that good ever since.

The Lakers have struggled to go back to their winning ways. LeBron has posted four straight MVP-caliber seasons as per usual, but he's not getting any younger and has also dealt with some injuries.

Crazy as it may seem, the end is near for James' career. But he can still sign a final contract next season, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN won't rule out the Cleveland Cavaliers as a potential destination... again.

NBA Rumors: Cavaliers Could Make A Run At LeBron James

"I don't sense that LeBron wants to leave the Lakers," Windhorst said. "But I would be remiss to not point out that the Cavs have positioned themselves to have huge salary cap space next summer... when LeBron could potentially be a free agent."

James Isn't Closed To A Third Stint In 'The Land'

The soon-to-be 38-year-old flirted with the possibility of going back home earlier in the season. In a conversation with The Athletic's Jason Lloyd, he lauded their young roster and didn't rule out the possibility of a third homecoming:

"He loved the talent on the roster," reported Lloyd. "Then I asked if he has considered returning again. After all, this Cavs’ roster is much closer to winning than the roster was the last time he returned in 2014. He laughed and said he hadn’t thought about it, but the more we kept talking, the more he kept opening up. 'The door’s not closed on that,' he said of an eventual Cleveland return."

James went full circle in Cleveland and delivered the NBA championship he had promised them. He's the greatest player in Cavs history, so watching him retire in 'The Land' would definitely be a fitting end to a legendary career.