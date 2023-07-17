The Los Angeles Lakers want to start the upcoming 2023-2024 season with the best possible roster and that includes bench players to help starters like center Anthony Davis who is often the victim of injuries during regular season games.

However, they must make sure that the new players who will strengthen the bench are at the same level as the starters, so that when the starters are resting, the bench can keep the score up.

Anthony Davis is one of the key players for the Lakers, along with LeBron James, who make it possible for the franchise to reach the postseason. However, if Davis is injured, the team would lose their starting center, which could be the end of their aspirations for the season.

Who is the center that could help Anthony Davis?

According to a recent podcast episode of Sportsworld with Marc Stein, the center the Lakers are eyeing to add to the roster is Christian Wood. This is not the first time Wood has been linked to the franchise. Stein commented, “You’d think because they have Davis, you put Wood next to him, that would be a fit.”

In addition, Stein talked about the Lakers being limited in terms of the money they can spend, saying, “The Lakers are restricted to minimum contracts based on what they can offer.” This means that they would have to offer Wood an attractive contract.

On the other hand, Stein speculated, stating that Christian Wood is a target of interest for the Los Angeles Lakers. He said, “Are the Lakers interested in Wood? No question about they are.”