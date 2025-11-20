Is Tyrese Maxey playing today, November 20, for 76ers vs Bucks?

The Philadelphia 76ers continue trying to lean on their long-term project and emerging young core as their veteran stars deal with ongoing injury inconsistency. The player carrying the load right now is one of the most promising prospects the NBA franchise has developed in recent years. As they prepare to face the Milwaukee Bucks tonight, the key question remains: Will Tyrese Maxey play?

Maxey is listed as probable for Thursday’s game against the Bucks with a right quadriceps contusion. The guard is a bit banged up entering the second leg of a back-to-back, but the expectation is that he will push through it. During the 76ers’ 121–112 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday, he once again took on a heavy workload.

In that matchup against Toronto, Maxey delivered another standout performance. He finished with 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, three steals, and one block across 39 minutes, reinforcing the level he has maintained throughout what is becoming a breakout season.

The 76ers need him more than ever, especially with Joel Embiid ruled out and Paul George trending toward questionable status. Philadelphia enter this matchup with hope that Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain unavailable, but even then, Maxey is the centerpiece of the offense in just his second full season as the franchise’s No. 1 option.

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The teammates who stepped up alongside Maxey

Maxey did not carry the entire load alone. Several teammates delivered strong numbers, most notably rookie revelation VJ Edgecombe, who posted 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Quentin Grimes added 21 points off the bench, while Andre Drummond contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Trendon Watford added nine points, and Jabari Walker finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Paul George’s full confidence in Maxey

The 76ers have been treading water this season with Embiid, George, and others missing time, but Maxey has been the franchise’s most reliable force. George recently offered high praise for the young guard and the way he has embraced responsibility.

“He’s special,” George told Tony Jones of The Athletic. “I thought he had a phenomenal year last season, but it got lost in the season we had as a team. Because of that, people didn’t really talk about him heading into this year. But when you watch him take over games and get us timely buckets, it’s special to see. We’re asking him to do so much. We’re asking him to play a ton of minutes, and he’s delivering.”

“He’s the heart and soul of this team. This is similar to what Allen Iverson once did for the city. He’s our battery, and we’re witnessing one of them ones.” Maxey has appeared in all 14 games and is leading the NBA at 40.3 minutes per night while averaging 31.9 points, 7.8 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.5 steals, shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from deep.

