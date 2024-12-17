Trending topics:
NBA

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has four possible trade destinations

Amid growing uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Butler's future, reports suggest the star forward has identified four potential destinations if the Miami Heat decide to trade him.

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesJimmy Butler of the Miami Heat.

By Santiago Tovar

With the NBA regular season nearing its conclusion in 2024, teams are already in discussions with players to strengthen their rosters for 2025. One franchise that has already made a significant move is the Golden State Warriors, who acquired Dennis Schroder. Now, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is reportedly on the trade block.

Following an incident involving Butler’s manager, Charania has continued to provide updates from his sources regarding the Heat star. As rumors swirl, Butler has emerged as one of the top trade candidates for Miami. According to Charania, four teams are currently in the mix as potential destinations for the All-Star forward.

“I 1000% stand by my reporting on the Jimmy Butler situation,” Charania said. “This is probably the most vetted story I’ve ever put out, and I’m that confident in it.” With this bold statement, Charania emphasized the reliability of his sources and the credibility of the information.

Advertisement

That said, Charania also revealed the four teams Butler and the Heat are considering for a potential trade. “The Heat are open to listening to trade offers for Jimmy Butler,” he noted. “Sources told me last week that while there’s no urgency, only a few teams can offer something substantial enough to make a deal possible…”

Advertisement
Jimmy Butler looks up

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat in action against the Sacramento Kings.

Stein also talked about Butler’s possible destination

With Charania’s version of the possible destination for Butler in case he make the decision to be transfered, Mark Stein also spoke about the chance that the Heat star goes to another franchise. However, Stein assured that the squad that is leading the charge for Butler are the Suns.

Advertisement
NBA News: Former Mavs player offers insight on why Jimmy Butler should join Dallas over Houston

see also

NBA News: Former Mavs player offers insight on why Jimmy Butler should join Dallas over Houston

NBA News: Houston Rockets GM addresses Jimmy Butler trade rumors amid speculation over Miami exit

see also

NBA News: Houston Rockets GM addresses Jimmy Butler trade rumors amid speculation over Miami exit

“The Suns could realistically only construct a workable offer for Butler if the Heat were willing to take on Bradley Beal,” Stein said. With that panorama, seems difficult that Butler stays in Miami, as the other franchises have great opportunities for him to grow in their last years in the NBA.

Other team that seems like a possible destination for Butler are the Warriors, and Stein commented: “League insiders continue to describe Golden State, as things currently stand, as the only team of the four most frequently mentioned as potential Butler suitors as having an interest in the 35-year-old.”

Advertisement

Butler answered about trade rumors

With more challenges to come in the NBA regular season, Jimmy Butler answered to the media last week about trade rumors and the speculation on his future makes the fans anxious to know more about it. “I don’t know. I’m pretty sure you all are going to get a report that’s going to say otherwise anyway. So there’s no sense in me answering that question.”

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

ALSO READ

Broncos' Sean Payton names the one thing that makes Bo Nix different
NFL

Broncos' Sean Payton names the one thing that makes Bo Nix different

Kaapo Kakko sends candid message to Rangers HC Peter Laviolette
NHL

Kaapo Kakko sends candid message to Rangers HC Peter Laviolette

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams sends strong warning to Buccaneers' Mike Evans￼￼
NFL

NFL News: Jets WR Davante Adams sends strong warning to Buccaneers' Mike Evans￼￼

David Benavidez drops a jaw-dropping prediction on Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez showdown
Boxing

David Benavidez drops a jaw-dropping prediction on Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez showdown

Better Collective Logo