With the NBA season just around the corner, we take a look at the three biggest candidates to take home the Sixth Man of the Year award.

The NBA season is just around the corner. The greatest players on Earth will take the hardwood by storm again trying to take that Larry O'Brien trophy home, which is way easier said than done.

Some say defense wins championships; some argue that you need an explosive offense to win in today's NBA. Whatever the case, the truth is that no team can win without a serviceable second unit.

That's why today, we're going to talk about the top three candidates to win Sixth Man of the Year honors. Notably, all of them could actually be starters somewhere else, but rather contribute to an actual contender.

NBA Rumors: Montrezl Harrell And Sixth Man Of The Year Candidates

3. Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon is one of the smartest players in the league. He can play on and off the ball, guard multiple positions, and is an underrated playmaker. He's the floor general the Boston Celtics needed off the bench.

Some argue that Brogdon should even start over Marcus Smart to allow Smart to wreak havoc in the second unit. However, Smart is a much better defender, and Brogdon's injury history is a concern. The Celtics should be a title contender again, so look out for Brogdon.

2. Montrezl Harrell

Montrezl Harrell will have to re-consider his words on Joel Embiid, who he called soft last season. He's now expected to back him up after signing a two-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

We already know what Harrell is capable of. He can dominate both ends of the glass, finish with both hands, and provide big energy off the bench. The only thing standing between him and 6MOY honors will be how many minutes a night he plays.

1. Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert was blossoming as a scorer before suffering a major injury, but he hasn't let that stop him from getting better. However, he may never start for a stacked Cleveland Cavaliers team that just landed Donovan Mitchell.

Ironically, that might also help his case to be the next Sixth Man of the Year. He's going to log heavy minutes off the bench for a legit title contender, and he's capable of scoring in bunches when given enough touches.