Now that they're ready to run it back, the Brooklyn Nets could look to add even more firepower to secure that NBA championship.

The Utah Jazz have no rush to trade Donovan Mitchell. They still have him tied for the next three seasons, so any potential trade could wait until mid-season or even next summer, although that seems unlikely.

But this means they don't need to take an offer they don't like for their 25-year-old star. So, even if the New York Knicks have enough assets to one-up every potential proposal they get, that doesn't mean they need to take any of their offers.

With that in mind, other teams could look to swoop in and steal the Louisville product. And, according to SNY's Ian Begley, the Brooklyn Netshave emerged as yet another potential destination.

NBA Rumors: Nets Have Internal Discussions About Donovan Mitchell

(via SNY)

"At the moment, there doesn’t appear to be any suitors who can approach what the Knicks can offer – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table.

Several teams, including the Nets and Miami Heat, reportedly have interest in Mitchell.

But some members of the Nets organization like where the roster is at the moment and don’t feel a sense or urgency to pursue Mitchell. Miami would probably need to engage a third team to produce enough draft capital to satisfy Utah. The Heat can currently trade three future first-round picks.

New York can trade as many as eight future first-round picks.

As SNY previously reported, Utah seeks Barrett in a Mitchell trade. Barrett, obviously, has strong advocates within the Knicks organization. But some New York decision-makers are open to including Barrett in a trade for Mitchell, sources say."

The Knicks don't want to bid against themselves, and there's no chance they'll give up eight future first-round picks. That would be an unprecedented return and a PR disaster they can't afford right now. So, if you're the Nets... do you enter the race, or do you stay put?