It seems like we could finally see Ben Simmons playing this season, just not for the Philadelphia 76ers. Check out the team that could make a run at him.

Ben Simmons is theman of the hour and he hasn’t played a single minute of the 2021-22 NBA season. The Philadelphia 76ers young star wants to be traded and it seems like he’s been tied to every team in the league.

But, in reality, no team wants to overpay for a guy whose character has been in question and who openly wants to leave his team. All franchises are playing the waiting game in hopes to get him at a discount.

Nonetheless, with one month into the season and judging by their struggles, it seems like the Detroit Pistons would be willing to take a step forward and trade for him. According to Sixers insider Keith Pompey, they could offer a trade package centered around Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk, and Saddiq Bey.

NBA Rumors: Pistons Could Land Ben Simmons

(via The Philadelphia Inquirer)

“But if they do trade him this season, Grant will be one of their targets. The Sixers have had discussions about Grant for several months, according to sources. In September, Detroit was unwilling to part ways with one of their young talents. That’s no longer the case for the Pistons, a squad that struggles to attract free agents.

At 4-10, the Pistons have to ask themselves whether they can rebuild around another high draft pick or build around someone like Simmons. The hope in this type of deal is that acquiring Simmons could lead free agents to Detroit to play alongside the three-time All-Star.

(…)

But Grant, who has a 7-3 wingspan, is a solid piece to add. In this era of position-less basketball, Grant is athletic enough to guard positions one through five. He would be the ultimate role player to pair in the starting lineup with Embiid. He could step in and replace Danny Green at small forward. His presence would give the Sixers much-needed length and another versatile defender.”

Grant is one of the most versatile defenders in the league and has improved his shooting stroke over the years. Bey is promising enough to ask for him in any trade involving Simmons, and Olynyk could provide spacing when they need shooting.

As for the Pistons, Simmons’ fit next to Cade Cunningham would be a big concern. Then again, they have enough youth and talent to at least try and figure things out on the go, so keep an eye on them as a potential suitor for Australian wantaway.