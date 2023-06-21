Denver Nuggets fans are finally living the moment they’ve been waiting for so long. Led by Nikola Jokic, the team won its first ever NBA championship this year, and it looks like it’s just the beginning of a period of success for the franchise.

The Joker still has a lot left in the tank, and so do Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. Because one of the best things about the Nuggets is that, apart from having many key contributors, they have a young roster.

However, that’s also challenging, since the front office has to figure out how to keep this core throughout the years. This offseason, for instance, Denver may already lose one of its champions.

Report: Bruce Brown may leave Denver

According to Shams Charania, Bruce Brown is declining his $6.8 million player option with the Nuggets and will therefore become a free agent. He can still re-sign with Denver, but Adrian Wojnarowski believes he’s not coming back.

“The Denver Nuggets are very likely to lose Bruce Brown in free agency, he declined his team option today,” Woj said on the Pat McAfee show. The ESPN insider added that Michael Malone will try to do everything to convince Brown to come back, but the 26-year-old may get more money elsewhere.