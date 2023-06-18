Aside from keeping Nikola Jokic happy with a big contract, the Denver Nuggets must do everything they can to keep the players who helped win the 2022-2023 NBA title. It is important that the Nuggets’ management not let the big players go.

The 2022-2023 NBA season was special for the Denver Nuggets as they clinched their first NBA Championship, the franchise was founded in 1967 and since then they have held only 12 divisional titles.

Nikola Jokic was a key player to win during the playoffs, but bench players also contributed enough points and defense to stop the Miami Heat during the Finals, including DeAndre Jordan who had a small role for four games.

Which are the four Nuggets players that will be free agents in 2023?

The players who will be free agents are not considered the best on the roster, but they were key to reaching the postseason since during the regular season they had to do hard work from the bench.

1. Ishmael Smith

2. Jeff Green

3. DeAndre Jordan

4. Thomas Bryant

Among the youngest is Thomas Bryant, he was originally signed by the Lakers for $2.13m, it is likely that he will stay another season with the Nuggets. So far Bryant has not started on any of the three teams he has played on.