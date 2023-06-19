Nikola Jokic accomplished something incredible with the Denver Nuggets, he gave the franchise the first NBA Championship, they were founded in 1967 and it wasn’t until the 21st century that they won a ring but mostly thanks to Jokic.

The Boston Celtics have a list of the best players in NBA history, they have Bill Russell who was the player with the most NBA rings in history but they haven’t won a big title for a little over a decade.

Nikola Jokic is likely to become the best center in history, but he wants to win more rings and in the upcoming 2023-2024 season the Denver Nuggets will be the defending champions and it is likely that they will reach the playoffs again.

Which NBA Champion praised Nikola Jokic?

Kevin Garnett ex-Celtics and NBA Champion in 2008 recently said that one of Jokic’s most outstanding qualities is his humility: “Joker looks like the most humblest (beep) I’ve ever seen… He’s a one of one. I’ve never seen the championship picture being taken with your best player in third row of the picture.”

A 15x NBA All-Star but won just one ring with the Boston Celtics, Garnett is considered one of the best players at his position. Garnett became a hall of famer in 2020, and so far no other Celtics player has come as far as he has with the team in the 21st century.

Nikola Jokic is already considered a future hall of famer but he is still young and has a lot to give in the upcoming seasons, it is likely that Jokic will end his career with the Nuggets but there is a chance that he will go to another team in the future to put together a super roster.