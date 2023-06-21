The Denver Nuggets just got their first NBA title and they already are thinking about the second one. According to rumors, the team is set to make a blockbuster move in the 2023 Draft, giving Nikola Jokic some extra help by re-acquiring a first-round pick.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs were nearly perfect for the Nuggets. They had an incredible run through each round, and the Finals were no exception. Denver defeated the Miami Heat 4-1 to secure their first-ever Larry O’Brien trophy.

Even though they are still celebrating their first title, the team’s front office is already thinking on how to get the second one. For this reason, they are reportedly set to make a blockbuster move that would change everything in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Report: Nuggets are set to re-acquire a first-round pick to help Nikola Jokic

An amazing season has come to an end for the Nuggets. The team achieved its first-ever franchise title by defeating the Heat. Nikola Jokic was honored as the Most Valuable Player of the Finals, solidifying his status as one of the premier foreign players to have entered the league.

Despite having one of the best players of the league right now, the Nuggets know that Jokic needs help. For this reason, Denver is preparing a blockbuster trade to re-acquire a first-round pick.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nuggets have acquired the No. 29 and 32 overall picks from the Indiana Pacers, who will get the least favorable of their two 2024 first-round picks and the No. 40 overall pick in this year’s draft.