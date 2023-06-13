For the first time in their history, the Denver Nuggets have lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy. Nikola Jokic was named the 2023 NBA Finals MVP for his remarkable performance during the five games. Here’s how much money will the Serbian player get for this award.

The 2023 NBA Finals have ended. In five games, the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to get the title in a not so tough series for Denver. They had an incredible run during the Playoffs, and their effort paid off at the end of the campaign.

Nikola Jokic was a cluth player for Denver during the series. The NBA recognized his performance and named him the Most Valuable Player of the Finals, but how much will he get for it?

How much money will Nikola Jokic receive for being named the 2023 NBA Finals MVP?

In a very exciting game, the Nuggets were able to defeat the Miami Heat to end the series 4-1. This was their first NBA title, with Nikola Jokic being the most relevant player during the five matches.

The Serbian center was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Jokic won’t receive money for this award, as the league doesn’t give one to the winner.

Jokic may receive a big paycheck if the Nuggets included a clause in his contract regarding this matter. Anyways, winning the NBA Finals was his main objective and he was able to do it after nine years in the league.