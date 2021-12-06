Damian Lillard has given his okay, reportedly, to the trade and arrival of disgruntled Sixers star Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Portland Trail Blazers are at a crossroads, the team has recently let go of GM and President Neil Olshey for what the club described as “complaints and concerns” over the working environment at the team. Through it all the Trail Blazers are 11-13 and midtable in the Western Conference standings in the NBA.

Now a report from Shams Charania and Sam Amick at The Athletic claim that injured star Damian Lillard wants to see new blood in the Trail Blazers locker room to save the season. That “new blood” could be Ben Simmons who has been reported to leave the Philadelphia 76ers for some time now.

Ben Simmons who has yet to play a game this season due to mental health issues is reported to not play for the Sixers ever again, this has opened the door for various trade rumors for the 76ers star.

Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers

According to the Athletic’s reports, Damian Lillard has given his approval for the trade, in which it was reported that the Trail Blazers would send CJ McCollum, a first-round draft pick and a young player to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, when Olshey was still General Manager.

Ben Simmons, who is only 25, has been a three-time All-Star since 2019-2021, but after Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2021, things have turned sour. After criticism from his coach Doc Rivers, Simmons had a breakdown requesting to leave the Sixers and eventually taking time away from the game to deal with his mental stress. The Sixers have continued to fine Simmons for his conduct and a trade looks the only viable option for both parties.

