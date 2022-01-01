The Boston Celtics have hit a wall and can't seem to fulfill their potential. Here, we'll discuss the three potential targets that could put an end to their woes.

The Boston Celtics have once again been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. Ime Udoka's appointment did little to solve their past woes and it feels like the roster has already peaked.

The Celtics cant' seem to compete for four quarters. They let leads slip right through their fingers and often play down to their rivals' level, dropping multiple games against injury-riddled teams.

Whether they want to break their young core up or not, it's clear that the 17-time NBA champions need to do something. Here, we're going to discuss their present and how to fix their issues.

Is The Tatum-Brown Duo Over?

For some, the only way to efficiently solve the Celtics' roster is to break up their young duo. That's not because Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum don't get along or don't coexist, it's just a matter of pragmatism.

There's no way the Celtics will trade Tatum, and it's highly unlikely that they get another All-Star caliber player unless Brown is a part of any trade package. Nonetheless, it seems like the Celtics haven't reached that point yet, per Matt Moore of the Action Network:

“There’s been a lot of talk in recent days about the Celtics and whether it is “working,” leading to the idea that Jaylen Brown could be moved. Instead, two sources indicated that in recent talks the Celtics are focused on trying to add a third star to play with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum," reported Moore.

NBA Rumors: 3 Best Potential Targets For The Boston Celtics

3. Jerami Grant

The Detroit Pistons have made Jerami Grant available and he's going to gauge plenty of interest around the league. The only issue with him is that he's in limbo. He's not as good to require a massive haul, yet he's on a reasonable contract and under team control for the future, so they can't just give him away.

Grant is a versatile defender that can guard one through five. He can be their small-ball five and, although a streaky shooter, he's shown the ability to knock down shots from all three levels when he gets in the zone.

The best part about landing Grant is that he'd likely be the cheapest option for them. They have enough young players and draft capital to make an enticing offer without giving up Jaylen Brown or Marcus Smart, two players the rebuilding Pistons don't have any use for right now anyway.

2. Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis reportedly wants out of the Indiana Pacers and they've made him and Myles Turner available in trade talks. Like Grant, he's also expected to be heavily sought-after. Then again, his price will drastically drop as soon as the trade deadline approaches now that he openly wants to leave.

While not a good defender, Sabonis could give the Celtics the interior presence they've been missing for nearly a decade now. He's one of the best rebounders in the league and one of the most efficient scorers as well.

If the Pacers want to rebuild, the Celtics could package Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, and maybe even Payton Pritchard alongside a couple of future picks to try and get their new big man.

1. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard may not sound like the most realistic trade target for the Boston Celtics, especially because any deal would most likely require Jaylen Brown. But if the Portland Trail Blazers continue to struggle and the Celtics make them a Godfather-like offer, then it could happen.

The Blazers could be wary of offering Lillard the mammoth contract extension he's reportedly looking to sign. That means they would need to move him before appointing a new GM so someone can start off with a fresh roster.

Lillard is one of the best players on Earth and it could cost the Celtics' nearly their entire depth, including Marcus Smart, Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, and a plethora of picks. Then again, a Big 3 of Tatum, Brown, and Lillard would be worth it.