With the Utah Jazz going through a full rebuild, Jordan Clarkson could gauge plenty of interest in the trade market. Check out the best destinations for him.

With Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert already out of the picture, it's just a matter of time before the Utah Jazz part ways with the rest of their veterans. They want to stack draft picks and young players, so there's no point in holding on to them.

Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovic, and Malik Beasley could all be wearing different threads by the start of the season. However, none of them may raise as much interest as Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson is one of the best backup guards in the league and a perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate. With that in mind, let's take a look at the three teams that would benefit the most from trading for him.

NBA Rumors: 3 Landing Spots For Jordan Clarkson

3. Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have an elite starting five. They're athletic, great defenders, and have one of the best two-way players in the game in Giannis Antetokounmpo. But they still need another scoring punch.

Khris Middleton can carry the load on offense even on those rare nights where Giannis struggles. But Jordan Clarkson is an instant offensive spark that can score from all three levels and lead their second unit.

2. Phoenix Suns

Just like the Bucks, the Phoenix Suns have a well-round starting unit with multiple players who can create their own shot. But they lack a guy who can lead off the bench and help them keep their foot on the gas when their starters are resting.

Chris Paul isn't getting any younger, so having Clarkson around could help them reduce his minutes a notch to keep him fresh and ready for the playoffs. He's a walking bucket and could even close out games, especially when Devin Booker gets into foul trouble.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

Simply put, the Los Angeles Lakers need as much help as they can get to keep up with the rest of the Western Conference. Clarkson already knows what it's like to live, play, and thrive in L.A., and he's perhaps the best player they could realistically target now.

Kendrick Nunn's health and status are still a big question mark ahead of the season, and they could use more backcourt depth after trading Talen Horton-Tucker. He fits their need for shooting and instant offense.