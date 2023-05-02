Russell Westbrook revitalized his career in just a few months with the Clippers. After one and a half year with the Lakers that he'd probably prefer to forget, Brodie got back to his best with the other team in Los Angeles.

Not only did he settled in well next to other stars, but he became the team's leader when it needed him the most. Even if the Phoenix Suns had the upper hand in the series, Russ' performances didn't go unnoticed.

Westbrook reminded his haters why he was an NBA MVP once and proved he still has enough left in the tank. Therefore, Paul George suggested the team's front office has to make sure the guard comes back next season.

Paul George says Clippers must bring Russell Westbrook back

"He proved that he is a leader. He proved that he's got a lot left in the tank and for a team like us, the more guys that can be versatile, the better for us," PG said on the latest episode of his "Podcast P with Paul George" show, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"To have a playmaker, have a leader, have a score, just a floor general, a rebounder, he just covers so many holes and wears so many hats. He's everywhere...He's just so valuable. We saw what it looks like [and] we know it works. We know it can be successful. We gotta get him back. I want him back."

George had already campaigned for Westbrook's return to the Clippers before their playoff elimination. Now that their season is officially over, the 33-year-old explains how impactful Brodie was in just a few months.

"He delivered! There was a reason I was willing to stick my neck out and vouch for him," he added. "He delivered. He came and was an unbelievable locker room guy, great energy, great leader and I think what L [Lawrence Frank] loved most about bringing him in was he was just very adaptable. His role changed when we first got him with myself and Kawhi out there, to when I went down and it was just him and Kawhi, to when Kawhi went down and it was just him...I was just proud he answered the bell. Back against the ropes, everybody questioned him as a player...He wowed everybody, he surprised everybody, and he earned that respect back and that's what I was most proud just as a friend, and a brother, someone who highly supported him."

Westbrook will probably take his time to make a decision, but it would make sense if he comes back to the Clippers. After all, they were the first team in years that let him enjoy his game.