NBA Rumors: Sacramento Kings reportedly identify two untouchable players in potential trade talks

There is growing concern within the Sacramento Kings organization regarding the team’s performance in the NBA regular season. After managing a victory over the Denver Nuggets, the Kings’ record currently stands at 4-13, underscoring the struggles they have encountered throughout this early stretch of the season.

In this context, rumors have surfaced suggesting the Kings are poised to make significant changes to their roster. Despite having notable players like Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan, a report by Jack Fisher of The Stein Line indicates that the team is open to trading anyone ahead of the deadline, with the exceptions of Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford.

The Kings appear to be in search of a fresh start, as the current results have fallen short of preseason expectations. Consequently, the organization seems prepared to overhaul their squad in pursuit of better outcomes.

Head coach Doug Christie faces the challenge of navigating these tumultuous waters, as rumors swirl and the team’s performance has not met the expectations set by the NBA community this season.

Kings starting five’s performance this regular season

To gain better insight into the Kings’ situation and their potential roster changes, it’s imperative to evaluate the performance of their starting five. This group, featuring Westbrook, DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis, holds notable recognition within Sacramento.

PG Dennis Schroder – Games: 9; Record: 3-6

SG Zach LaVine – Games: 9; Record: 3-6

SF DeMar DeRozan – Games: 9; Record: 3-6

PF Domantas Sabonis – Games: 9; Record: 3-6

C/F Russell Westbrook – Games: 7 (Most frequent 5th starter); Record: 2-5

Among these players, Schroder has the lowest scoring average, with just 12.8 points per game. Additionally, Sabonis and Westbrook are both underperforming at the free-throw line, with rates of 72% and 63% respectively, falling below the league average.

